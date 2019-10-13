TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Managing Up” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $115 per person.
Does your team need a proven process for executing your operational strategy? In 2016, the Harvard Business Review noted that up to 67% of well-formulated strategies failed due to poor execution. This course will provide your leaders with the operational tools needed to execute any operational strategy.
You will learn the following:
- Understand key performance indicators and identify high-priority problems using data — Explore the importance of establishing key performance indicators for organizational result monitoring. Learn more about the development of a daily review process to identify unfavorable trends at an early stage.
- Theory of Constraints — Eliyahu Goldratt’s “The Goal” first introduced the Theory of Constraints to business leaders in the 1980s. It is a key concept for operational leaders struggling with even the most complex throughput issues. The Theory of Constraints will be reviewed at a high level with direction on how to further your knowledge in the future.
- Variance identification and resolution — Intense pressure is placed on operational leaders to reduce costs in almost all organizations. Strategies for variance identification and a tactical approach to a focused improvement plan will provide clarity to leaders to reduce anxiety and frustration.
- Understand the importance of 5-why analysis — 5-why analysis is an important part of every leader’s daily routine. Learn how to perform a 5-why analysis in both a formal and informal setting. Discover when it is appropriate to use this tool.
- Individual performance improvement strategies — Handling tough individual performance issues can be the most difficult conversation an operational leader may have. Tips are provided for intervening with an employee early, and creating a positive improvement plan will help increase employee retention and reduce on-boarding costs.
Instructor Michelle Shinn has a 30-year proven manufacturing track record in multiple industries, with 16 years of progressive responsibility in operations management roles. She specializes in complex manufacturing problems and helping leaders cope with the many challenges they face daily. Shinn holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration in which she is a second-year doctoral candidate. She has completed executive leadership training through the University of Michigan and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with years of lean experience as well.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
