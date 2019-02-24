TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Lockout/Tagout Training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Building, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost is $95 per person.
Lockout/tagout is one of the most serious and most often cited violations; learn how to protect workers from potentially fatal accidents. The class will include interactive discussions paired with activities in the lab relating to the OSHA lockout/tagout regulations. Safety experts will break down the OSHA regulations and teach proper lockout/tagout equipment procedures, required lockout/tagout devices, hazardous energy sources, injury prevention and legislative requirements.
Instructor Davy Gadd has been a teacher and has over 15 years in commercial/residential construction. The past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner Safety.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
