Lockout/Tagout

Take "Lockout/Tagout LOTO" training Sept. 14 at CSI.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Lockout/Tagout LOTO” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14. It will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $75 per person.

Lockout/Tagout is one of the most serious and most often cited violations. Learn how to protect workers from potentially fatal accidents. Let the safety experts break down the OSHA regulations and teach proper lockout/tagout equipment procedures, required lockout/tagout devices, hazardous energy sources, injury prevention and legislative requirements.

Workforce safety experts will guide you through interactive discussions paired with activities in the lab relating to the OSHA lockout/tagout regulations.

Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

