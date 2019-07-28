TWIN FALLS —The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Intro to 911 Dispatch Communications” from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 19 to Oct. 29. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 241 on campus. The cost is $625 per person.
Emergency 911 dispatchers play a vital link in emergency services because they act as the connection between the people who call for help, law enforcement and medical services.
As a professional 911 dispatcher, you will be required to handle a plethora of telephone calls in a short period of time. In addition to managing these calls, you must maintain a positive and caring attitude — no-one wants to speak to an out-of-sorts emergency operator. This course is designed to give students the knowledge and skills to become a successful and qualified emergency dispatcher.
Instructor Kristy Churchman has been a 911 emergency dispatcher for over 20 years. She holds numerous POST Communications Specialist certificates, is a POST certified instructor and a reserve deputy for the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office. Churchman lives in the Magic Valley with her husband, three children, two dogs and two cats.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.