TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer HR Series Session 3 Training from 3 to 5 p.m. March 7 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 150, on North College Road. The cost of the class is $75 per person.
In today’s complex and ever-changing workplace, continuously developing your skills matters. In this class, students will learn how to deal with employee conflict and how to properly manage the corrective action process. They will learn how to identify and manage the roots of conflict and work towards healthy solutions. Students can earn SHRM/HRCI credits upon request.
Instructor Mark Stevens is the owner and CEO of The Square and the Triangle, Coaching and HR Consulting Inc. He teaches leadership development, management practices and training, employee engagement, applied employment law, anti-harassment and more. Stevens has nearly 20 years of management and human resources experience across multiple industries and multiple states. For more information, go to thesquareandthetriangle.com.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
