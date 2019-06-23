TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “HR Series Session 1: Talent Selection” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 11. It will meet in the Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost of the class is $75 per person. Attend the entire four-session series to receive a $50 discount.
In today’s complex and ever-changing workplace, continuously developing skills matters. Attend this series of classes to become a leader and positively influence workplace culture. Earn SHRM/HRCI credits upon request.
Students will learn how to better define and assess what they are looking for in candidates, effective ways to interview candidates with these criteria in mind and make more effective hiring decisions. These strategies will help supervisors avoid making biased decisions or leaving hiring decisions to chance.
Instructor Mark Stevens is the owner and CEO of the Square and the Triangle, Coaching and HR Consulting Inc. Stevens is an author, public speaker and highly experienced human resources professional. He teaches and consults on a wide variety of employment and leadership topics including leadership development, management practices and training, employee engagement, applied employment law, anti-harassment and more. He has nearly twenty years of management and human resources experience across multiple industries including biomedical, healthcare, logistics and warehousing and retail.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
