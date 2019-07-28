TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “HR Series Session 3: Corrective Action” from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $75 per person. If you are attending the entire four-session series, you will receive a $50 discount.
In today’s complex and ever-changing workplace, continuously developing skills matters. Everyone can be a leader and positively influence workplace culture. Attending the Human Resources Series will help you develop skills for a changing workplace while earning SHRM/HRCI credits upon request.
In session three, students will learn how to deal with conflict with their employees and how to manage the disciplinary or corrective action process. Problems can arise in employment; if they are addressed properly, taking formal steps can solve employment problems and get employees back on track. Also, when dialogue breaks down, students will learn how to identify and manage the roots of conflict and work towards healthy solutions.
Instructor Mark Stevens is the owner and CEO of the Square and the Triangle, Coaching and HR Consulting Inc. Stevens is an author, public speaker and highly experienced human resources professional. He teaches and consults on a wide variety of employment and leadership topics including leadership development, management practices and training, employee engagement, applied employment law, anti-harassment and more. He has nearly 20 years of management and human resources experience across multiple industries including biomedical, health care, logistics and warehousing and retail.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
