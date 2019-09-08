TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Effective Communication: How to Design and Deliver Your Message” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $75 per person.
In today’s competitive workplace, effective communication lies at the heart of the success of any individual, team, business and organization. Like anything else, communication can be improved with practice and great training. Learn techniques required to achieve positive results through interaction with others and to diagnose communication problems through effective listening and engagement. Develop a communication plan and understand communication topics such as direction and management, education, coaching, feedback and conflict.
Instructor Mark Stevens is the owner and CEO of the Square and the Triangle, Coaching and HR Consulting Inc. Stevens is an author, public speaker and highly experienced human resources professional. He teaches and consults on a wide variety of employment and leadership topics including leadership development, management practices and training, employee engagement, applied employment law, anti-harassment and more. He has nearly 20 years of management and human resources experience across multiple industries including biomedical, health care, logistics and warehousing and retail.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
