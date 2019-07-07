TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 and 24. It will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 120 on campus. The cost is $259 per person.
The Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system is a logical, scientific approach to controlling hazards in food production and is a preventive system assuring the safe production of food products. The principle of the system can be applied to production, meat slaughter and processing, shipping and distribution, food service and home preparation.
Successful completion of this course will result in an Introduction to HACCP certificate with the International HACCP Alliance seal of approval.
Instructor Janna Hamlett has spent her life working in agriculture. She has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Idaho in dairy science and a master’s from Washington State University in food science and management. Hamlett currently works at the College of Southern Idaho as the program manager for the food processing technology program. Previously, she worked in various management positions at large scale cheese and whey processing facilities in the Magic Valley. Hamlett has numerous industry certifications and is approved for curriculum from International HACCP Alliance.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.