TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Forklift Train the Trainer” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. It will meet in Mini-Cassia Center Room A-5 on the Burley CSI campus, 1600 Parke Ave. The cost is $649 per person.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires all forklift operators to be trained and certified. Similarly, it also requires trainers to be trained by someone who is certified to teach them, conduct their training and evaluate their competence. This class will help you comply with OSHA regulations.
This one-day certification course is designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective forklift operator course and evaluate competence. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.
Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
