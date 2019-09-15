TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Forklift Operator Certification” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. It will meet in Mini-Cassia Center Room A-5 on the Burley CSI campus, 1600 Parke Ave. The cost is $99 per person.
The Occupation Safety and Health Administration requires all personnel be certified to drive a forklift, and most employers throughout the U.S. are requesting previous forklift operator training or certification. The demand for trucking and warehousing services is expected to increase in Idaho. With this class, you not only comply with OSHA regulations but get the job you want.
This one-day certification course is designed to provide participants with classroom training along with a practical confirmation of forklift operators with limited or extensive experience in handling forklift trucks. This course teaches forklift operators to operate in a safe and efficient manner which includes a written theory/practical exam.
Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.
To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
