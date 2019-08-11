TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Flagging and Basic Traffic Control” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building Room 134 on campus. The cost is $99.
Certified flaggers are needed every day to make lives safer in many industries including construction, road paving, utilities, landscaping, emergency response and more. A flagger must establish authority and confidence so traffic can and will respond in time — consistently and safely — with the need to stop, change lanes, proceed more slowly or maneuver as necessary around or through a work zone.
This course will provide participants the safe flagging techniques specific to Idaho regulations. Students will receive the information and procedures necessary to enhance the safety of both workers and drivers while in typical street and highway construction and repair projects.
Instructor Mike Stowell is the district trainer for the Idaho Transportation Department in Shoshone.
His professional career has been divided between heavy equipment operation, road construction, maintenance, training and development and human resources.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
