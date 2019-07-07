{{featured_button_text}}
Fall protection

Workforce Development will offer 'Fall Protection Competent Person' training July 23.

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Fall Protection Competent Person” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. It will meet in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $125 per person.

OSHA defines a competent person as “one who is capable of identifying existing and predictable conditions in the surroundings and work areas which are unsanitary, hazardous or dangerous and who has authorization to take prompt corrective action. The end result of effective training is a competent person who can control fall hazards at the local level, resulting in a higher level of safety and compliance."

This one-day certification course will provide participants with the ability to assess compliance with the OSHA Fall Protection Standard, evaluate installed passive systems and fall arrest systems and develop and implement fall protection plans.

Instructor Davy Gadd has experience as a teacher and more than 15 years in commercial and residential construction. For the past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for Northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

