TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Excel: Top 15 Functions Training from 3 to 5 p.m. March 7 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 229, on the CSI campus. The cost is $60 per person.

This course will improve your ability to analyze and summarize data in Excel by teaching you the most common and useful formulas and functions. You will work along with the instructor to review basic formulas using absolute and relative references and the order of operations. Then you will learn how to find and unlock the power of functions in Excel. Although there are over 400 functions in Excel, you will learn to use the 15 most common and useful date, logical, reference and financial functions.

To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

