Excel Session 4

'Excel Session 4: Get Results from Data' will be offered Sept. 6.

 COURTESY OF CSI WORKFORCE AND DEVELOPMENT

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 1: 101” from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 229 on campus. The cost is $59 per person.

Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.

This course will introduce you to Excel and have you work along with the instructor to create basic spreadsheets. You will learn to apply basic formatting techniques to enhance the look and readability of the spreadsheet you create. You will also discover how to create and use basic formulas and functions. Finally, to increase your efficiency with this program, key navigation and selection techniques will be demonstrated.

To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

