{{featured_button_text}}
Excel Session 4

'Excel Session 4: Get Results from Data' will be offered Sept. 6.

 COURTESY OF CSI WORKFORCE AND DEVELOPMENT

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 5: Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13. It will meet in Mini-Cassia Campus Room A24, 1600 Parke Ave. The cost is $59 per person per section.

Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Learn how to create and use a pivot table, one of Excel’s most powerful features. Analyze large sets of data quickly and easily by using slicers and datelines. Finally, present your data pictorially by learning how to create and use a pivot chart.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments