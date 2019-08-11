TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 3: Charting and Conditional Formatting” from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30. It will meet at the Mini-Cassia Campus, Room A-24, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. The cost is $59. Register for the entire series and receive a $45 discount.
Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.
Many people do not take advantage of the powerful charting features available in Excel. Make your data easier to understand by using the most common charts — pie, column and line charts. There are also mini charts now available, called sparklines, which you will create by working alongside the instructor. Another way to highlight data in Excel is conditional formatting. You will discover how to showcase data by applying colors, formatting and icons when certain conditions are met.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.