Excel Session 4

'Excel Session 4: Get Results from Data' will be offered Sept. 6.

 COURTESY OF CSI WORKFORCE AND DEVELOPMENT

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 4: Get Results from Data” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6. It will meet at the Mini-Cassia Campus Room A-24, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. The cost is $59 per person per section.

Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.

This course will help improve your ability to manipulate data and quickly extract the information and answers you need from your data set. The subtotal command will help you easily summarize your data. You will also learn to create a structured table that provides five great benefits for data analysis: structured formula references, auto-fill formulas, quick summation using the total row, sort and filter capabilities and enhanced formatting.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

