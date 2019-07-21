TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 1: 101” from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9. It will meet at Mini-Cassia Campus Room A-24, 1600 Parke Ave., Burley. The cost is $59 per person. If a student registers for the entire series, a $45 discount will be given.
Your Excel skills could land you your next job. Over ¾ of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word-processing.
This course will introduce you to Excel, where you will work along with the instructor to create basic spreadsheets. Then to enhance the look and readability of the spreadsheet you created, you will learn to apply basic formatting techniques. Excel is a program that will happily do math, so you will discover how to create and use basic formulas and functions. To increase your efficiency with this program, key navigation and selection techniques will be demonstrated.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
