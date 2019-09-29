{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Excel Session 2: Top 15 Functions” from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 229 on campus. The cost is $59 per person.

Excel skills could land you your next job. Over three-quarters of jobs require digital skills like Excel and word processing.

This course will help improve students' ability to analyze and summarize data in Excel by teaching the most common and useful formulas and functions. Work along with the instructor to review basic formulas using absolute and relative references and the order of operations. Then learn how to find and unlock the power of functions in the program. Although there are over 400 in Excel, students will learn to use the 15 most common and useful data, logical, reference and financial functions.

To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

