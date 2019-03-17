TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Excel Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts Training from 3 to 5 p.m. March 28 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 229, on North College Road. The cost is $60 per person.
Work alongside the instructor in this course to create and use a pivot table, one of Excel’s most powerful features. Analyze large sets of data quickly and easily by using slicers and datelines. Then present your data pictorially by learning how to create and use a pivot chart.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
