TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Excel: Get Results from Data Training from 3 to 5 p.m. March 21 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 229, on North College Road. The cost is $60 per person.
This course will improve your ability to manipulate data. Start by working alongside the instructor to discover the subtotal command which will help you easily summarize your data. Then learn to create a structured table in Excel which provides five great benefits for data analysis: structured formula references, autofill formulas, quick summation using the total row, sort and filter capabilities enhanced formatting.
Class size is limited. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.