TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Electrical Code Update Training from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 28 in the Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 151, on North College Road. The cost of the class is $245 per person.
Every three years the National Electrical Code is revised and new code changes are adopted by the states. In Idaho, every master and journeyman electrician must have eight hours of continuing education and 16 hours of code update to renew their licenses. This code update course is designed to familiarize electricians and electrical contractors with the most important changes in the NEC through hands-on learning.
Course participants will get the opportunity to design, build, test and troubleshoot control circuits using various motor starters, signaling devices, switches, relays, timers and other associated equipment. You will also learn the basics of variable frequency drives including wiring, configuration and troubleshooting.
Instructor Jake Ball has spent the past 18 years working as a technician, consultant and training instructor in various industrial fields. He has a Bachelor of Science in network design and management, as well as current master electrician licenses in many western states. Ball is also approved as an instructor for NFPA NEC code courses through the state of Idaho.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.