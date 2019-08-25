TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Critical Thinking: How to Plan, Organize and Get Things Done” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $75 per person.
Critical thinking is a core academic skill that teaches individuals to question or reflect on their own knowledge and on information presented to them. This skill is essential as the new economy places increasing demands on flexible intellectual skills and the ability to analyze information and integrate diverse sources of knowledge when solving problems.
Are you ready to learn about the goals and consequences of critical thinking? Be aware of how to think critically, including cognitive biases and logical fallacies. Learn about individual thinking and group-based thinking, as well as the disadvantages that come with both territories, to provide a solid foundation to generate creative ideas and reach effective solutions.
Instructor Mark Stevens is the owner and CEO of the Square and the Triangle, Coaching and HR Consulting Inc. Stevens is an author, public speaker and highly experienced human resources professional. He teaches and consults on a wide variety of employment and leadership topics including leadership development, management practices and training, employee engagement, applied employment law, anti-harassment and more. He has nearly 20 years of management and human resources experience across multiple industries including biomedical, health care, logistics and warehousing and retail.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
