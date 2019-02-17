TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Construction Career Launcher Training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, Feb. 25 to March 21 in the Scott’s Building, Room 2, 496 Madrona St., Twin Falls. The cost of the class is $45 per person.
With a surge in new single- and multi-family housing structures being built as well as eight manufacturing expansions underway in the Magic Valley, these are booming times for local industry, which needs skilled employees.
We Build Idaho and the CSI Workforce Development Team have partnered to offer a four-week training program that will equip participants with knowledge and practical skills in various construction fields. Training will provide a career pathway to the construction industry complete with training on the communication, technical and safety skills required to work on a job site.
During the final week of the training program, participants will get the opportunity to attend a hiring fair with area construction companies who are looking for employees. Contractors may interview potential employees and even hire them on the spot.
Class size is limited. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
