TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Confined Space Competent Person Training” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost is $165 per person.
Confined spaces incidents are not the most common, but they can be the most deadly due to the hazards being misunderstood or underestimated. A competent person is a necessity on every job site — someone who has sufficient experience to recognize confined space hazards, correct unsafe work conditions and shut down the work site until any hazards are corrected.
This course is designed to train students in the best practices and methods of identifying and eliminating both existing and predictable confined space hazards.
Instructor Davy Gadd has teaching experience and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction. The past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for Northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
