TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Confined Space Competent Person” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $125 per person.

A competent person is a necessity on every job site and is someone who has sufficient experience and knowledge to recognize confined space hazards, correct unsafe work conditions and who has the ability to shut down the worksite until any hazards are corrected. The competent person should be the most knowledgeable person about confined space safety on site.

Confined spaces incidents are not the most common, but they can be the most deadly. Many times, this is due to the hazards being misunderstood or underestimated. This course is designed to train students in the best practices and methods of identifying and eliminating both existing and predictable confined space hazards.

Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.

Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

