TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “5 Steps to Becoming a Better Trainer Session 2: The Training Method” from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 154 on campus. The cost is $165 per person per section.
It is important to realize that any trainer needs two separate sets of skills and knowledge. First, they need to know the topic they are teaching and second, they need to know how to transfer that information to the student. You have probably noticed that there are a lot of training materials and training methods that do not seem to be a good fit for your training needs.
Having a foundational understanding of adult learning, you will develop an in-depth understanding of core learning styles in this class. Subsequently, you will be presented with a method of employee training that is highly effective, efficient and expedient. You will then construct and design trainings related to the job positions for which you are responsible. Finally, you will have the opportunity to practice the training method using your new designs.
You have free articles remaining.
Instructor Andy Orr is a communication instructor and the director of forensics with the College of Southern Idaho. He is a graduate of the Master of Public Administration Program at Boise State University, and his chosen emphasis is in the areas of natural resources and environmental administration. Previously, he worked for more than 10 years as an operations manager for Starbucks Coffee Company. During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in customer service, business leadership, training and development and personnel management.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.