TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Aerial & Scissor Lift Train the Trainer” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $649 per person.

This one-day certification course is designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective aerial and scissor lift operator course and evaluate compliance. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.

Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.

To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

