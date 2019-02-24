TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Aerial and Scissor Lift Operator Training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 8 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost is $199 per person.
This one-day certification course will educate individuals in the safe operation of aerial and scissor lifts per OSHA and ANSI standards. Participants will receive both classroom and hands-on training for both lifts.
Aerial and scissor lifts are utilized for many activities in both general industry and construction. Compared to using a ladder, running a lift is generally a safer way to perform tasks at heights. However, lifts can also be very dangerous for untrained operators not aware of the hazards involved in controlling the machines.
Instructor Davy Gadd was a teacher and has more than 15 years of experience in commercial and residential construction. The past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner Safety.
To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
