TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Aerial and Scissor Lift Train the Trainer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 8 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center Building, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost is $750 per person.

This one-day certification course is designed to provide candidate instructors with the skills and knowledge to teach an effective aerial and scissor lift operator course and evaluate compliance. Participants will learn the instructional techniques involved to best deliver concepts in a classroom and/or field environment.

Aerial and scissor lifts are utilized for many activities in both general industry and construction. Compared to using a ladder, running a lift is generally a safer way to perform tasks at heights. However, lifts can also be very dangerous for untrained operators not aware of the hazards involved in controlling the machines.

Instructor Davy Gadd was a teacher and has more than 15 years of experience in commercial and residential construction. The past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner Safety.

Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

