Aerial and scissor lifts

'Aerial and Scissor Lift Operator' will be offered Thursday.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Aerial and Scissor Lift Operator” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. It will meet in Applied Technology and Innovation Center Room 134 on campus. The cost is $175 per person.

This one-day certification course will educate individuals in the safe operation of aerial and scissor lifts per Occupational Safety and Health Administration and American National Standards Institute standards. Participants will receive classroom training along with hands-on operation of aerial and scissor lifts.

Instructor Davy Gadd brings a unique skill set to the Workforce Development and Training team at the College of Southern Idaho. Through combining his experiences as a teacher and over 15 years in commercial/residential construction, he has become an effective safety instructor. The past six years he was the senior safety consultant for Norther California’s leading OSHA safety training center and Turner safety.

To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.

