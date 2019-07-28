TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Advancing a Problem-solving Culture” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13. It will meet in Health Science and Human Services Building Room 150 on campus. The cost is $125 per person.
Do problems go unaddressed day after day? Are you finding that problems recur over and over? Repetitive problems can frustrate organizations and slow the pace of progress. Depending on the industry, as many as 61 percent of supervisors lack the appropriate problem-solving skills needed to drive results.
This course will provide supervisors with the confidence needed to resolve daily problems and effectively manage their workday. Training topics will include discovering problem identification methods, understanding the big picture, managing time constraints and interim actions, problem-solving methods, engaging your resources and communicating progress.
Instructor Michelle Shinn has a 30-year proven manufacturing track record in multiple industries, with 16 years of progressive responsibility in operations management roles. She specializes in complex manufacturing problems and helping leaders cope with the many challenges they face daily. Shinn holds a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration in which she is a second-year doctoral candidate. She has completed executive leadership training through the University of Michigan and is a Six Sigma Black Belt with years of lean experience as well.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
