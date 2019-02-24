TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer Advanced AC/DC Electrical and PLC Troubleshooting Training from 1 to 5:30 p.m. March 16 and 23 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Building, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost is $275 per person.
Are you working in industrial, commercial, agricultural or residential power or control applications? This course will introduce you to the job market and provide you with exposure and experience including schematics, sensors, meter usage and motors. Students will be immersed in real-world examples that illustrate how electricity is distributed and used in plants and facilities. Applied learning will include testing and/or troubleshooting various motor faults and troubleshooting a circuit given a complex schematic.
Instructor Ben Hamlett got both his bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho. He is currently a professor and program manager of the Automation Engineering Technology Program at CSI — teaching automation, controls and electronics.
To register, call 208-732-6344 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
