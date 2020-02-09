KETCHUM — Teachers in the Wood River Valley can now apply for grants that will directly impact their classrooms thanks to Cox Communications employees.
Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant applications are available for public and private schools (grades pre-K-12). Applicants can visit https://www.coxcharitiescentral.org/omaha to submit online. Applications will be accepted through March 1, 2020.
The Cox Charities Innovation in Education program provides grants of up to $500 each to local schools to fund classroom programs and curriculum that encourage and promote students’ academic success and enhance the educational experience.
“We know teachers must look for alternate resources to implement new or continue existing programs,” said Guy Cherp, Sun Valley market vice president. “Through Cox Charities, our employee funded giving program, we are able to support innovative classroom initiatives. Recent grant recipients like Wood River Middle School used grant support to help in the Extended Resource room with their Special Ed Life Skills program. Each year, we look forward to the positive impact our educators make in the classroom. And we applaud the teachers and staff who bring these exciting ideas to life.”
Cox Communications is a provider of telecommunications products.
