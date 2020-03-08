Wood River Soil and Water Conservation holds tree sale

SHOSHONE — The Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District is having a tree sale April 17-18. Pre-orders are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and the deadline is April 1.
The trees include:
- Bareroot species — Hybrid Poplar, Green Ash, Amur Maple, Common Choke Cherry, Siberian Pea Shrub, Red Osier Dogwood, Nanking Cherry, Sand Cherry and Golden Willow; $30 for a bundle of 10.
- Fruit trees — Apple (Honey Crisp), Pear (Red Anjou), Apricot (Moorpark), Plum (Early Italian) and Peach (Reliance); five-gallon containers for $35 each. Also blackberries and raspberries in one-gallon size, $12 to $15.
- Rocky Mountain Junipers, Blue Spruce, Austrian Pine and Quaking Aspen; one-gallon container for $9. Some varieties are available for $25 to $30 in five-gallon containers.
For more information or order forms, contact Barbara at 208-944-3782 or wrswcd@gmail.com, go to wrswcd.weebly.com, or stop by the Shoshone office, 217 W. F St.