HAILEY — The Wood River Middle School sixth- and seventh-grade robotics teams won the Idaho VEX IQ Robotics Competition held March 2 at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell. Team members were among 21 teams throughout Idaho that participated in the qualifying event.
The seventh-grade team of Kameron Perron, Preston Kendall, Finn Wolfrom and Dylan Benson received the Tournament Champions trophy, Robot Skills trophy and the Amaze Award.
The sixth-grade team of Johny Blacker, Charles Rollins, Orrie DeShields, Jonah Pettinger and McKay Wilson received the Tournament Champions trophy and the Excellence Award.
The mixed-grade-level team of Isaiah Garrison, Chase Schwartz and Luke Miller placed fourth in robot skills and eighth in overall qualifying rounds.
VEX IQ Robotics, now entering its 12th year, will bring together top student-led robotics teams from around the world to compete April 28 to May 1 in Louisville, Ky. Wood River Middle School’s teams will be among 400 middle school teams that have qualified to attend this tournament sponsored by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.
Each year, a new engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. With guidance from mentors and coaches, students design and build robots to address the challenge and put their creations to the test in a series of tournaments.
Jeremy Silvis, teacher and robotics coach from Wood River Middle School, said in a statement, “These kids have worked extremely hard and put in many, many hours before school to get where they are. Their hard work paid off and they are now the top Middle School VEX IQ Robotics teams in the state.”
The Blaine County School District’s kindergarten through 12th grades robotics program, known at BCB Bots, is in its 10th year at Wood River High School and seventh year at Wood River Middle School.
