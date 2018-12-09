Try 1 month for 99¢
Pam Lowder

Idaho Rural Health Association President Elect Michelle Schaeffer, right, presents a 2018 Idaho Rural Health Hero Award to Pam Lowder of the Shoshone Family Medicine Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SHOSHONE — Pam Lowder of the Shoshone Family Medicine Center was one of eight Idaho healthcare professionals to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s 2018 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception on Nov. 7.

The awards are given to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, healthcare providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. Nominations described the many contributions of this year’s awardees as advocates, communicators, educators, collaborators and innovators.

Since 2006, Lowder has commuted from her home in Buhl to the Shoshone Family Medical Center about 40 miles away. A certified professional coder, she was one of the first in Idaho to earn the Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional (CRHCP) credential.

As the clinic manager, Pam provides the highest quality clinic management, leading her team to achieve NCQA Level 3 recognition as a patient-centered medical home (PCMH). She continues to inspire a diverse clinic staff with her kind, confident manner.

She demonstrates her persistent promotion of healthcare access by serving on the Good Samaritan Clinic board of directors. She was also a strong supporter of Proposition 2 in Idaho.

The Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit membership organization that provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and collaboration. IRHA offers a forum for health professionals, community members and healthcare organizations to work together to identify and find solutions to rural health problems.

