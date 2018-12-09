SHOSHONE — Pam Lowder of the Shoshone Family Medicine Center was one of eight Idaho healthcare professionals to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s 2018 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception on Nov. 7.
The awards are given to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, healthcare providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. Nominations described the many contributions of this year’s awardees as advocates, communicators, educators, collaborators and innovators.
Since 2006, Lowder has commuted from her home in Buhl to the Shoshone Family Medical Center about 40 miles away. A certified professional coder, she was one of the first in Idaho to earn the Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional (CRHCP) credential.
As the clinic manager, Pam provides the highest quality clinic management, leading her team to achieve NCQA Level 3 recognition as a patient-centered medical home (PCMH). She continues to inspire a diverse clinic staff with her kind, confident manner.
She demonstrates her persistent promotion of healthcare access by serving on the Good Samaritan Clinic board of directors. She was also a strong supporter of Proposition 2 in Idaho.
The Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit membership organization that provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and collaboration. IRHA offers a forum for health professionals, community members and healthcare organizations to work together to identify and find solutions to rural health problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.