SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“We are so excited and grateful for the grant to the Historic Wilson Theatre,” said Director Kris Faux. “Your organization has helped us come closer to reaching our goal, which is the restoration of this beautiful historical building. The money will be used to purchase replica seating for our theatre.”
In 2018 to date, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $189,000 to 126 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 932 grants totaling more than $1.65 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2018. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
Northwest FCS is an $11 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.