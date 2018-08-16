Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wilson Theatre

Pictured left to right: Northwest FCS Relationship Manager Kolby Carpenter, Theatre Director Kris Faux, Northwest FCS Relationship Managers Riley Griffin and Travis Lammers and credit officers Brooks Griffin and Tamara Thompson.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“We are so excited and grateful for the grant to the Historic Wilson Theatre,” said Director Kris Faux. “Your organization has helped us come closer to reaching our goal, which is the restoration of this beautiful historical building. The money will be used to purchase replica seating for our theatre.”

In 2018 to date, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $189,000 to 126 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 932 grants totaling more than $1.65 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2018. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

Northwest FCS is an $11 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

