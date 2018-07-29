Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Wilkerson family.

 COURTESY OF LEE WILKERSON

HANSEN — Cheyenne and Whitney Wilkerson of Hansen are winners of Heroes’ Legacy Scholarships For Children of Fallen or Disabled Service Members. They are the children of Lee Wilkerson.

Cheyenne will attend Brigham Young University-Idaho, majoring in dance choreography.

She was student council secretary; active in FFA, track and competition dance team; and plays piano.

Whitney will also attend Brigham Young University-Idaho, majoring in biology.

She was on the Dean’s List and President’s List; active in Bridge the Divide Camp and a service mission; and plays piano and violin.

The scholarship grants for this special program are principally underwritten by the author’s after-tax proceeds from the book “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters” written by President Barack Obama, as well as corporate sponsorships and private donations.

The Fisher House Foundation administers the Heroes’ Legacy Scholarships For Children of Fallen or Disabled Service Members through Scholarship Managers located in Cherry Hill, N.J.

