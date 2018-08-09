KETCHUM – The Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Idaho Native Plant Society has planned a midsummer wildflower walk on Saturday, August 11, to the mountain meadows of Apollo Creek. The public is invited.
Botanist Lisa Horton and others expect to see 30-40 species, including columbine, mountain bluebell, sego lily, penstemon, sorrel, paintbrush, lupine, wild onion and more.
The five-mile round trip hike starts at 7,400-foot elevation and is rated easy to moderate. The hike is part of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s popular summer wildflower walk series to some of our area’s most diverse and spectacular habitats.
Walks are free and happen rain or shine. Participants should bring appropriate outerwear, sturdy walking shoes, water, sunscreen, hat and lunch. Some walks are appropriate for children age 7 years and older accompanied by an adult. Please leave pets at home.
Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, four miles south of Ketchum, and will return by 4 p.m. Carpooling from SBG will be encouraged to help reduce the group’s environmental footprint.
For more information, visit www.sbgarden.org or call 208-726-9358. SBG is located at 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum.
