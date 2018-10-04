KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Idaho Native Plant Society has set Saturday for the final field trip of the summer wildflower walk series. The Wood River Valley is famous for its spectacular fall color and field trip leader Jim Rineholt, retired Sawtooth National Recreation Area forester, will lead participants to several hot spots.
Rineholt will explain the complex influences that cause leaves to turn color each autumn and why they turn the color that they do. He’ll also explore the natural history of native tree species and how they interact with each other.
Wildflower Walks are free and happen rain or shine. Bring appropriate outerwear, sturdy walking shoes, water, sunscreen, hat and lunch. Some walks are appropriate for children age 7 years and older accompanied by an adult. Call if you have questions. Please leave pets at home.
Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 4 miles south of Ketchum, and will return by 1 p.m. Carpooling from SBG will be encouraged to help reduce the group’s environmental footprint.
For more information, visit www.sbgarden.org or call 208-726-9358. SBG is located at 11 Gimlet Road, 4 miles south of Ketchum.
