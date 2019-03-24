About 18 years ago, several veterans of the Vietnam War banded together to create a Vietnam memorial to honor veterans who served in Vietnam. They had a Huey helicopter donated to them which, like them, had actually seen action in Vietnam during the war. They also planned to erect a plaque next to the helicopter with the names of veterans who served from this area inscribed up on it.
The memorial was placed at the entrance of the Burley airport, almost at the dividing line between Cassia and Minidoka counties, because the memorial was to be for the recognition of Vietnam veterans who served from the Mini-Cassia area.
Those veterans who erected this memorial determined the qualifications which would be used to decide the veterans whose names would appear on the plaque. They knew it would be impossible to place all Vietnam veterans’ names on the plaque. They decided to honor those Vietnam veterans who were local men when they enlisted or were drafted.
Since several newspaper articles have appeared about the repair work being done on the helicopter which comprises part of the memorial, public awareness has been raised. Numerous people have come forward asking to have their names or the names of friends and relatives placed on the memorial.
To appear on the memorial, the person’s discharge papers or DD-214 must be presented to verify their service in Vietnam; he or she must have volunteered or been drafted from Cassia County or Minidoka County; and the person must have served in Vietnam, in-country, or have been assigned to a ship serving in Vietnam territorial waters.
There are many Vietnam veterans who live in this area now; however, many were drafted or volunteered before they came to live in Mini-Cassia. Even though their service is very much appreciated, they would not qualify to have their names on this particular memorial.
If anyone knows of a person who should have his or her name on the Vietnam Memorial and can meet the above-listed criteria, please bring the documentation into the Mini-Cassia Veteran Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave. in Rupert, or call 208-678-3599.
