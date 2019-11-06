RUPERT — The Wayne Nelson Memorial Western Music Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. The festival will feature cowboy poets and western musicians from all over the Northwest.
Day shows will take place on two stages with different performers every hour, starting at 1 p.m. Friday and at noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The 7 p.m. shows will begin with pre-shows at 6:30 p.m., both Friday and Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Festivities will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday with “For Those Who Served,” a program dedicated to all veterans and active service men and women, followed by the Cowboy Poets of Idaho fundraising auction at 3 p.m. and “Truth Without End,” a tall tales contest, at 4 p.m.
The festival will conclude with cowboy church at 10 a.m. Sunday at the theater.
For more information, call 208-251-1818.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.