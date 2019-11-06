{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Wayne Nelson Memorial Western Music Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. The festival will feature cowboy poets and western musicians from all over the Northwest.

Day shows will take place on two stages with different performers every hour, starting at 1 p.m. Friday and at noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The 7 p.m. shows will begin with pre-shows at 6:30 p.m., both Friday and Saturday.

Festivities will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday with “For Those Who Served,” a program dedicated to all veterans and active service men and women, followed by the Cowboy Poets of Idaho fundraising auction at 3 p.m. and “Truth Without End,” a tall tales contest, at 4 p.m.

The festival will conclude with cowboy church at 10 a.m. Sunday at the theater.

For more information, call 208-251-1818.

