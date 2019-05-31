TWIN FALLS — The west access to Sunway Soccer Complex will be closed for construction early next week.
Contractors will close the west entrance to the complex at 2700 East on Monday and Tuesday to pour pavement for the North College Road extension.
Vehicle traffic should connect to the complex parking lot using the east access from Grandview Drive North to North College Road. Parking is prohibited on 2700 East.
The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday and will connect Creekside Way to 2700 East at the west entrance to the Sunway Soccer Complex.
