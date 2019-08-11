BUHL — The West End Senior Center will hold its 12th annual fundraising dinner and auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1010 Main St. in Buhl.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with tri-tip, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, French bread, desserts and beverages. The cost of the meal is $15 per person.
There will also be silent and live auctions from 7 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds will go for the senior center’s home delivered meal program.
Information: 208-543-4577.
