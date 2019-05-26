WENDELL — The American Legion Post 41 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Wendell Cemetery, 501 W. Ave. B. A service will follow at the South-Central Veterans Park, 375 E. Main St., Wendell.
After the services, a barbecue will be held at the Wendell Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. Bring a salad to share if attending the meal.
The public is invited.
