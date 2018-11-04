Try 1 month for 99¢

WENDELL — American Legion Post No. 41 will hold a Veterans Day dinner Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Post Hall, 610 W. Main St., Wendell. Social hour will start at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. The menu will be spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All veterans and families are welcome.

A special program will also be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Wendell Post Hall to honor veterans. The public is invited.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments