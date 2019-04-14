WENDELL — American Legion Post 41 has finished its annual flag education program at the Wendell Middle School. The program teaches patriotism, respect for the flag and how and when to display it.
Students from four fifth-grade classes wrote an essay on "What the Flag Means to Me and My Country." The essay winners were Grey French, Isaac Mendez, Peytyn Smith and Jett Jasper. Each of them received a $25 cash award.
