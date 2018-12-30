Try 1 month for 99¢
Wells Fargo
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO Patricia Pyke and Board Treasurer Leatha Thayer accept the check from Wells Fargo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS – Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council recently was presented with a $5,000 check from Wells Fargo to support educational programs and activities that promote leadership development and financial literacy for more than 3,800 K-12 girls.

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO Patricia Pyke accepted the check on behalf of the organization, along with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Board Secretary and Wells Fargo Loan Administration Manager Leatha Thayer. Pyke also gave a presentation to Wells Fargo employees about the impact of the Girl Scouts Leadership Program and volunteer opportunities within the organization.

"I am proud to work for a company that values its community like Wells Fargo does,” said Thayer. “This investment will help fund programs to launch these amazing young women into success for their future.”

