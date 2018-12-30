TWIN FALLS – Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council recently was presented with a $5,000 check from Wells Fargo to support educational programs and activities that promote leadership development and financial literacy for more than 3,800 K-12 girls.
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO Patricia Pyke accepted the check on behalf of the organization, along with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Board Secretary and Wells Fargo Loan Administration Manager Leatha Thayer. Pyke also gave a presentation to Wells Fargo employees about the impact of the Girl Scouts Leadership Program and volunteer opportunities within the organization.
"I am proud to work for a company that values its community like Wells Fargo does,” said Thayer. “This investment will help fund programs to launch these amazing young women into success for their future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.